Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 1,925 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. 6,651,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.