SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.54).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON:SSE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,792.50 ($23.36). The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,662.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,626.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a market cap of £19.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

