SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Price Target Increased to SEK 63 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

SSAAY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

