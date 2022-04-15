srnArt Gallery Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,145.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $131,274.63 and approximately $2,145.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.29 or 0.07413332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.35 or 1.00005666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041390 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

