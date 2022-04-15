SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.10. SQL Technologies shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 256 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72.
About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQL Technologies (SKYX)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.