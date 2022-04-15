Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $53,337.13. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 611,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 40,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,646. Sprott Focus Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.