Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 111,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

