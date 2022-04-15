Splintershards Market Capitalization Reaches $83.87 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Splintershards has a market cap of $83.87 million and $4.56 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000921 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010240 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 702,072,775 coins and its circulating supply is 634,859,638 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.