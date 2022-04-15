Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.