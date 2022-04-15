Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.20.

TOY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$45.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.77.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

