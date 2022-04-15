SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 214.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

