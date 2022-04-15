S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $2.53. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,749. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

