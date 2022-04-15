SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SouthState were worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.
In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.
SouthState Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
