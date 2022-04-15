SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SouthState were worth $38,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.