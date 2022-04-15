SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SOPH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

