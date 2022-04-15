Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 56.0% in March

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523. Sonova has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.