Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

