SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock Position Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,407.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 202,984 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

