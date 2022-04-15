Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEYMF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

