Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.24.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.91 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

