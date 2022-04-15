Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Raised to €4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SNMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Snam from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.93.
SNMRF opened at $5.63 on Monday. Snam has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.