Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.59) to GBX 1,620 ($21.11) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Smiths Group has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

