SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.13.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

