SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SLM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in SLM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.81. 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,248. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

