Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.98

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.98 and traded as low as C$26.96. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$27.10, with a volume of 56,524 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.43.

The company has a market cap of C$981.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

