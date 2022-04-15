Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $117.65 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

