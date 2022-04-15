Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skillz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,570 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 8,493,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,640,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

