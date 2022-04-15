Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

BLCN stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.