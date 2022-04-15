Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 1.6%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 43,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 170,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

