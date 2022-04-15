Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.96 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

SLP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 97,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,940. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

