Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $102.41 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 68.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

