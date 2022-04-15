Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. 2,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

