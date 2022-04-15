Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Up 2.3%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.28% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

