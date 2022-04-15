SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading 10% Higher

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.31 ($0.03). 3,895,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,511,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE)
