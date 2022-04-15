Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 125,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,882. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the Peñasco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

