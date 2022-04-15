Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1762 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Sika has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.55.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

