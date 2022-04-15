Signata Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Signata has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $130,744.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signata has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00105247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,960,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

