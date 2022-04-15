Sigma Planning Corp Sells 268 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

