Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

