Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €74.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($77.28) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($71.62).

ETR SHL opened at €56.02 ($60.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($49.10) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($73.54). The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

