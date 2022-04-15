SIBCoin Price Tops $0.27 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $30.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,426.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.45 or 0.07498701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00275735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.00838564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00092190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00587217 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00360613 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.