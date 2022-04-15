Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Drops By 43.9%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HYB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,902. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

