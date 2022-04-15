Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 395.8%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 395.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,288.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

