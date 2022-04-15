Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 73.8%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,537,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 429,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

