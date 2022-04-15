Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 72.7%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. 383,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period.

