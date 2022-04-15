Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 72.7%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. 383,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,871. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.