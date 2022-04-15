Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Expands By 75.0%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.34.
Sabre Company Profile
