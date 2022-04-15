Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Declines By 66.7%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFIL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. 2,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.