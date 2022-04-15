Short Interest in RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Declines By 81.5%

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
