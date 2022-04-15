Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Expands By 197.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,671,900 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the March 15th total of 1,905,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.45. 27,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,326. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

