Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Increases By 185.7%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pontem in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pontem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 598,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Pontem has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

