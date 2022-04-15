Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Rises By 142.9%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PGENY remained flat at $$4.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $9.73.

PGENY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

